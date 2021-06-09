Guwahati, Jun 9 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday increased to 4,46, 445 after 3,751 more people tested positive for the infection, while 55 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,793, the National Health Mission bulletin said. With 4,355 COVID-19 patients discharged from facilities during the day, the state, however, reported more recoveries than the number of new infections. At present, the state has 48,499 active cases. Dibrugarh reported the highest of seven deaths, followed by five in Sonitpur, four each in Dhubri, Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan, three each in Cachar, Golaghat, Hojai, Karimganj, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, two in Kokrajhar, and one each in Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, and Udalguri districts. The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to comorbidities is 1,347. With the detection of 3,751 patients against the testing of 1,15,806 samples on Wednesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 3.24 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The state had reported 3,948 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday against the testing of 1,33,212 samples.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the maximum number of 430 cases, followed by Cachar at 366, Sonitpur at 231, and Dibrugarh at 222.

With 4,46,445 total COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.70 per cent against the total testing of 1,13,71,212 samples so far.

In Assam, 3,92,806 COVID-19 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

The NHM said a total of 44,90,107 doses of vaccine have been administered.

While 36,22,137 people received the first dose, 8,67,970 received both doses.

It said that a total of 41,565 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday, down from 62,198 shots on Tuesday.

