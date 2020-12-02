Guwahati Dec 2 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 983 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, while 173 new cases took the tally to 2,13,171, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 138 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,666. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.88 per cent. The number of active cases at present is 3,519 while three patients had migrated out of the state. "Deeply saddened by the demise of two #COVID patients today.....Condolences and prayers!", Sarma tweeted. After two consecutive days of no COVID fatality, one person each died in Jorhat and Goalpara districts. The current death rate in the state remained at 0.46 per cent, the minister said. The 173 new cases included 57 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Assam conducted 25,891 tests for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 53,68,608 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

