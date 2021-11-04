Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Assam reported 169 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 107 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 6,11,656, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Dials CM Bhupendra Patel To Take Stock of Situation Post-Earthquake Near Dwarka.

The positivity rate increased to 1.05 per cent from 0.70 per cent on Wednesday.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: 37 kg Firecrackers Seized in Delhi's Govindpuri, 2 Held.

Four fresh fatalities during the day pushed the death toll to 6,019.

The bulletin said 1,347 more coronavirus patients have died of other ailments.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 2,083 as against 2,292 on Wednesday, according to the bulletin.

Kamrup (Metro) reported 83 fresh coronavirus cases followed by 16 in Barpeta, 11 in Kamrup (Rural), and seven in Dibrugarh during the day.

The new cases were detected out of 16,022 tests, declining from 39,657 clinical examinations conducted on the previous day.

The cumulative tests conducted in the state so far have reached 2,48,46,386.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease during the day was 374, higher than the 365 reported on Wednesday, with the total recoveries rising to 6,02,207.

The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 98.46 per cent.

The cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccine so far increased to 2.87,01,642 with 2,02,60,233 receiving the first dose and 84,41,409 getting the second dose,

The number of persons vaccinated on Thursday was 47,710 declining from 80,609 on the previous day. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)