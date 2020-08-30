Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,794 on Saturday as 2,427 more people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 289, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, has reported the highest number of new infections at 459, followed by Dibrugarh (177), Cachar (158) and Jorhat (136), Sarma said.

"Alert ~ 2,427 #COVID cases detected today out of 36,839 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity Rate- 6.58%," Sarma tweeted.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 20,992, he said.

As many as 1,440 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,510, Sarma said.

Guwahati has so far reported 27,105 of the 1,03,794 COVID-19 cases in the state, the minister said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts, Sarma said.

A 60-year-old police officer suffering from COVID-19 also died but he was not included in the death toll.

Sarma had earlier said that several hundred more COVID-19 patients, including 13 police personnel, have died but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the coronavirus as they had other ailments.

