Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, 11 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 7,24,038, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Two fresh fatalities linked to coronavirus pushed the death toll to 7,984.

The bulletin said 1,347 coronavirus patients have died of other ailments.

Assam had recorded 36 COVID-19 cases against the testing of 4,794 samples on Tuesday.

As many as 4,098 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 11 fresh cases.

The bulletin said 7,15,710 COVID-19 patients had recovered in Assam so far, including 95 on Wednesday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state currently is 344.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state is 4,31,18,331.

The bulletin said that a total of 42,779 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday.

