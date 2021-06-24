Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,93,688 on Thursday as 2,781 more people tested positive for the infection, while 34 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,344, a health bulletin said.

Golaghat district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 249, followed by Sonitpur (228) and Dibrugarh (182), it said.

Jorhat reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at five, followed by four in Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Tinsukia and two each in Charaideo, Darrang and Hojai.

The state now has 29,667 active cases, while 4,58,330 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 3,604 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.84 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.88 per cent.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes to date.

The state has so far tested over 1.42 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1.24 lakh in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.24 per cent.

A total of 65.14 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)