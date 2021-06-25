Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 4,96,481 on Friday as 2,793 more people tested positive for the infection, while 26 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 4,370, a health bulletin said.

Sonipur district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 296, followed by Golaghat (241), Jorhat (188), Bishwanath (174), and Kamrup Metro (165).

Four coronavirus deaths were reported from Sonitpur, three from Kamrup Rural, and two each from Goalpara, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri.

Cachar, Chirang, Dhubri, Hojai, Jorhat, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Sonitpur reported one death each.

The state now has 28,457 active cases, while 4,62,307 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 3,977 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 993.12 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.88 per cent.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes to date. As many as 66,81,031 people have been inoculated thus far.

