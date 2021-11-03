Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Assam on Wednesday increased marginally over the previous day with 276 fresh infections taking the caseload to 6,11,487, National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces 25% Hike in Salaries of Outsourced Staff on Eve of Diwali.

The new cases increased by six from Tuesday while the day's positivity rate dropped to 0.70 per cent from 0.75 per cent when the state had registered 270 fresh cases.

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021: World Record Created in the Land of Lord Ram; Over 9 Lakh Diyas Lit Along Saryu River.

Altogether 39,657 COVID tests were conducted during the day against 36,201 clinical examinations on Tuesday.

Among the new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 119 were from Kamrup Metropolitan, 23 from Barpeta, and 13 each in Darrang and Kamrup.

Four COVID-19 fatalities were registered on Wednesday, three less than the previous day's figure.

With two coronavirus patients losing their lives in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Baksa and Bongaigaon districts, the death toll is now 6,015.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

At present, there are 2,292 active cases in the state.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.46 per cent against the testing of 2,48,30,364 samples for COVID-19 so far.

The number of coronavirus patients who recuperated from the infection during the day was 365, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,01,833.

The NHM said a total of 2,86,53,932 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,02,49,680 first doses and 84,04,252 second doses.

It said 80,609 persons were inoculated on Wednesday, down from 1,53,454 on Tuesday. PTI TR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)