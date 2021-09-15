Guwahati, Sept 14 (PTI) Assam logged 496 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 71 less than that of the previous day, the National Health Mission said.

With nine patients succumbing to the disease, the COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,767 from 5,758 on Monday. Seven people had died of the disease on Monday.

Of the fresh fatalities, three deaths were reported each from Golaghat and Jorhat and one each in Kamrup (Metro), Charaideo, and Darrand, according to the bulletin.

The current death rate is 0.97 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases at 138, followed by Golaghat (35), Jorhat (34), and Charaideo (31).

Currently, the state has 4,319 active cases and the coronavirus tally is 5,96,162.

The new cases were detected after testing of 70,893 samples during the day and the north-eastern state has reported a daily positivity rate of 0.70 per cent.

Assam has thus far tested 2,26,93,076 samples for COVID-19.

The number of people recuperating from the infection declined to 433 on Tuesday as against 644 patients on Monday.

In Assam, 5,84,729 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far and the current recovery rate has marginally declined to 98.08 per cent from 98.09 per cent.

The number of people vaccinated during the day was 2,15,460, lower than the previous day's 2,67,665.

A total of 2,06,31,662 doses have been administered vaccines against COVID-19 thus far in the state. As many as 38,67,034 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated.

