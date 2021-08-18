Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,82,037 on Wednesday as 639 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,528, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 109, followed by Barpeta (65) and Golaghat (40).

Barpeta, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts reported two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was reported in Bishwanath, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

The state now has 7,025 active cases, while 5,68,137 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 1,024 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 97.61 per cent.

A total of 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities to date, the bulletin said, adding that the mortality rate stood at 0.95 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 2.06 crore samples for COVID-19, including 83,282 in the last 24 hours. A total of 1.49 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 26.11 lakh have received both doses.

