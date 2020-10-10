Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 toll crossed the 800-mark on Friday with eight more deaths, while the state reported 1,019 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The death toll rose to 802 with the latest fatalities, which included three persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur and Nagaon, the minister said.

Among the new cases, 252 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan and 100 in Jorhat, Sarma said.

Total 31,586 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day with the positivity rate being at 3.22 per cent.

The state has so far recorded 1,92,416 cases of COVID-19.

There are 31,778 active cases at present while three patients have migrated out of the state.

The recovery rate is currently at 83.50 per cent with 1,59,833 patients discharged from various hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

Assam Police said that so far 4,776 of its personnel have tested COVID-positive with 23 of them succumbing to the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,474 recovered patients have donated plasma with Gauhati Medical College and Hospital recording the highest of 890 donors.

