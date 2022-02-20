Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): Assam reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state reached 515.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.67 per cent. The state also reported 309 recoveries in the last 24 hours with two deaths. (ANI)

