Guwahati, Mar 13 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,780 on Saturday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,098, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state currently has 272 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,063 patients have recovered from the disease, including 22 during the day, it said.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.10 per cent against total testing of 70,15,053 samples so far.

The NHM bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the COVID-19 death toll as they had other ailments too.

The bulletin further said a total of 4,55,862 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 78,701 persons have got the second dose. PTI

