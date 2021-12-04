Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Assam reported 169 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Saturday, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state has so far reported 6,17,475 cases and 6,116 deaths, it said.

Also Read | 'Snakebite-Caused Disability Major Concern', Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and one from Dibrugarh.

Among the new cases, 74 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 19 from Barpeta, 16 from Dibrugarh and 12 from Lakhimpur.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad: Relief for Coastal Andhra Pradesh As Cyclonic Storm Weakens.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 28,741 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.

During the day, 95 recovered from COVID-19, taking the total to 6,08,808.

There are 1,204 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)