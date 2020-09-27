Guwahati, Sep 26 (PTI) Assam reported 13 more fatalities due to COVID-19, while 1,736 new cases raised the tally to 1,69,110, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 638 with the new fatalities, while the state reported 1,595 fresh recoveries, he said.

Most of the latest deaths happened in Golaghat where three patients lost their lives, followed by two deaths each in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, Sarma said.

Dhemaji, Hojai, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Nagaon and Karimganj also reported one death each, he added.

The highest 397 cases were reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, followed by 145 in Jorhat and 130 in Dibrugarh, Sarma said.

So far, 1,38,307 persons have recovered in the state.

There are 30,162 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

The Assam Police said total 4,598 personnel have tested positive so far, of whom 4,415 have recovered and 20 died.

