Guwahati, Jun 20 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,82,505 on Sunday as 1,775 more people tested positive for the infection while 30 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,208, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 deaths were reported from Jorhat (5), Kamrup (4), Kamrup Metropolitan (3), two each in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur, and one each in Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Tinsukia districts, it said.

The 1,775 new cases were detected out of testing of 78,050 samples on Sunday and the positivity rate for the day was 2.27 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

Sonitpur district reported the highest new cases at 160 followed by Dibrugarh (136), Kamrup Metropolitan (133) and Jorhat (123),

Assam currently has 32,207 active COVID-19 cases.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,07,019 cases of COVID-19.

During the day, Assam reported 3,559 people recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 4,44,743, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 1,35,86,629 samples for COVID-19 and the overall positivity rate stands at 3.55 per cent.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 53,58,877 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 42,93,756 first doses and 10,65,121 second doses.

It said that 38,954 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

