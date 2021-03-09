Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 1,096, while 22 new positive cases took the total caseload to 2,17,704, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Altogether 27,690 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccines during the day taking the total number of people who received the jab to 4,67,447.

A total number of 961 people with comorbidities, 5,867 senior citizens and 14,495 health care workers and front-line workers got the first dose of vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccine was received by 6,367 health care and front line workers.

While 1,096 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 282.

The 22 new positive cases detected during the day included 11 are from Kamrup Metropolitan district and eight from Tinsukia.

The new cases were detected out of 14,209 tests with a positivity rate 0.15 per cent. The total tests conducted so far have reached 69,65,973. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 15 while the recovery rate in the state is currently 98.75 per cent.

Altogether 2,14,979 people have been cured of the disease so far and three other patients have migrated out of the state.

