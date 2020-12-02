Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 2 (ANI): Assam reported 222 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,12,998, according to the state government data.

The state also reported 135 discharges, taking the total number of discharges to 2,08,528, while death toll stands at 981 and active cases are at 3,486, as per the official data.

India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases and 88,89,585 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)

