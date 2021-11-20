Dispur (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): A total of 238 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

As per the state's health department, Assam has 1,756 active cases while the total case count has gone up to 6,15,291. The positivity rate stood at 0.64 per cent on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur.

With 184 new recoveries, the total recoveries climbed to 6,06,117. The recovery rate is 98.51 per cent.

The death toll in Assam is at 6,071 and the case fatality rate is 0.99 per cent.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Police Bust Sleeper Cell Module In Pulwama; Five LeT Terrorists Arrested.

To detect the presence of the virus, 2,54,37,888 tests have been conducted in the state so far. Of these, 37,223 tests were done on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)