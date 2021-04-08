Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,19,272 on Thursday as 245 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 1,112, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state currently has 1,023 active COVID-19 cases while 2,15,790 people have recovered from the disease, including 68 patients on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Assam is 98.41 per cent, it said.

The state has so far tested 73,55,468 samples for COVID-19, including 22,888 on Thursday, it said.

The bulletin further said a total of 11,80,792 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state and 2,23,047 people have got the second dose.

