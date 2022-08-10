Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) Assam logged 261 fresh COVID-19 infections, a decrease of 43 cases compared to the previous day, as the tally mounted to 7,42,106, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,673, as no Covid fatalities were reported in the state for the fifth consecutive day.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The new cases were detected out of 7,195 samples at a positivity rate of 3.63 per cent, it said.

Assam now has 3,754 active cases, while 7,30,330 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar To Take Oath Today: Why Didn't BJP Try To Stop JDU Supremo From Leaving NDA Alliance?.

The NHM bulletin added that 4,91,22,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)