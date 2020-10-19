Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Assam reported three more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 318 new infections, the lowest in four months, taking the total to 2,00,709 cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The overall positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent against the total testing of 43,22,424 samples so far.

The state currently has a total of 28,158 active cases, and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state, along with some being at home isolation.

"Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients today... My deepest condolences to the bereaved families & friends," Sarma said.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 868.

