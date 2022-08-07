Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam reported 320 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 5.49 per cent, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, reported 28 of these cases. Cachar and Dhemaji also reported 28 new COVID-19 patients each, followed by 25 in Dibrugarh and 21 in Sivasagar, the bulletin said.

At present, the state has 4,426 active cases.

The toll remained at 8,020 as the state recorded no death due to COVID-19 over the last two days. Among them were 1,347 people who had co-morbidities.

The state has so far reported 7,41,502 COVID-19 cases, while 7,29,054 patients have recovered.

