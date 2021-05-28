Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Assam reported 5,704 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.

With this, the cumulative case count in the state has reached 3,92,574.

The northeastern state also saw 4,784 recoveries and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tallies to 3,34,418 and 3,088 respectively.

Current positivity rate in the state is 4.78 per cent.

At present, Assam has as many as 53,721 active cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases and 3,847 deaths on Friday.

According the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India now stands at 9.79 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)