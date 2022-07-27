Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) Assam logged 686 new COVID-19 cases, down from 760 the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,36,307, a bulletin by the National Health Mission said.

No fresh death was reported with the toll remaining unchanged at 6,667.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament: Narendra Modi Govt to Table The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha Today.

At least 1,347 COVID-positive people in the state have died due to other reasons.

Dibrugarh reported 53 new cases, followed by Dhemaji at 45, Lakhimpur at 45, Cachar 43 and Baksa 37 cases.

Also Read | Shopify Lays Off Around 1,000 Employees.

Altogether 748 more patients were discharged from different hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,22,750 .

Assam currently has 5,543 active cases, a marginal decrease from 5,605 the previous day, the bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected from 7,499 samples tested, with the positivity rate standing at 9.15 per cent. As many as 2,85,01,763 have been examined thus far.

The bulletin also said that total of 4,81,61,874 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)