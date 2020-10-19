Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) Assam reported 698 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,01,407, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported during the day, following which the toll rose to 875, he said.

Also Read | Thief Boards Train to Flee After Stealing Expensive Jewellery, Bengaluru Police Take Flight and Reach Howrah Railway Station to 'Welcome' Him.

Four of the latest deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each from Jorhat, Golaghat and Tinsukia, the minister said.

The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.43 per cent.

Also Read | Sandesh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Assam tested 34,956 samples for COVID-19, recording a positivity rate of 2 per cent.

During the day, 1,530 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were released from hospitals and COVID Care Centres, he said.

The recovery rate has increased to 85.99 per cent with a total of 1,73,210 patients discharged so far.

There are 27,319 active cases in the state at present, while three patients have migrated out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)