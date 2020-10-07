Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 785 after seven more patients succumbed to the disease, while 1,307 new positive cases took the tally to 1,90,209, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Dibrugarh district and one each from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup Rural.

The current mortality rate in the state is 0.41 per cent.

The 1,307 new positive cases in the state include 317 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 135 from Jorhat and 119 from Dibrugarh, Sarma said.

The fresh infections were detected out of 33,346 tests conducted during the day. The total number of tests conducted in Assam so far is 37,39,086. Of the state's total caseload, there are 34,347 active cases while 785 have died and three migrated out of the state. The recovery rate in the state is now 82.10 per cent with the discharge of 1,55,074 recovered patients from various hospitals and COVID centres till date, the minister said.

Meanwhile, 1,441 cured COVID-19 patients have donated plasma in the five medical college and hospitals in the state so far.

