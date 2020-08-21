Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Assam on Thursday registered 1,735 COVID-19 positive cases taking the state's total number of infections to 86,052, while eight fatalities increased the death toll to 221, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Altogether 2,772 patients also recovered from the disease during the day, he said.

Two persons each died in Kamrup Rural and Dibrugarh districts, while one death each was reported from Barpeta, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dhubri. "Very sad and anguished to inform that eight more positive patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," the minister tweeted. The 1,735 new cases include 389 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 175 from Cachar, 116 from Dibrugarh and 112 from Barpeta. These fresh infections were detected from 34,376 tests conducted during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 5.04 per cent, Sarma said. The number of total samples tested so far in the state is 18,94,584.

Altogether 2,772 patients were cured of the disease and discharged during the day from various hospitals of the state. "So many recovered patients today is surely a matter of satisfaction. Feeling happy. Proud of our doctors," the minister tweeted.s

The state has 22,708 active cases now while the total number of patients who have been discharged is 63,120. Three others migrated out of the state. Meanwhile, the health minister handed over appointment letters to 201 staff nurses of Lakhimpur Medical College which is scheduled to begin functioning from November. Sarma also handed over rural service appointment letters to 157 doctors who will start their duties immediately at their respective work place. The minister said that the academic session of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, will start from November, though treatment facilities at the hospital will begin next year.

