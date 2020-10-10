Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,93,387 on Saturday as 971 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 811, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in Dibrugarh and one each in Charaideo, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Majuli, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Nagaon districts, he said.

Assam has so far tested 38,30,571 samples for COVID- 19, including 27,491 in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

Sarma had earlier said several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by COVID- 19 as they had other ailments too.

Guwahati has so far reported over 47,000 coronavirus cases.

Assam now has 30,672 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,61,901 people have been cured of the disease so far and three patients have migrated to other states.

State Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said 4,788 personnel have tested positive for the infection so far, of whom 4,693 have recovered and 23 have died.

