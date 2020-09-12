Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assam reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest singe-day spike so far, pushing the death toll to 453, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said the deaths were reported from 14 districts in the state, and include four women.

"Very sad & anguished to inform that 23 more COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease... My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," he said on Twitter.

Golaghat registered four fatalities, followed by three deaths in Sonitpur and two each in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Udalguri and Kamrup Metropolitan, Sarma said.

Barpeta, Goalpara, Jorhat, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Kamrup and Nalbari reported eight deaths.

The earlier single-day highest number of fatalities were reported on September 9 and 10, when 18 persons had succumbed to the virus.

The minister, however, had earlier said several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the state government's Death Audit Board did not include them in the coronavirus toll figure as they had other ailments, too. PTI

