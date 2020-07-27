(Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): Due to the shortage of food in wake of the Assam Floods, a female rhinoceros and her child were spotted in the residential area of Myung in the Morigaon district.

The rhinos were seen walking in the residential area near the Range office in Myung, Pobitora.

"In the history of the wildlife sanctuary, it is the first time that a rhino and its child reached the range office campus due to lack of food. The floods have been extremely damaging from a food point of view," Jitendra Kumar, District Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division told ANI.

He further went on to call the floods as an "essential evil" as maintaining the grassland would be otherwise extremely difficult if there were low water levels. However, if the floods come, it becomes extremely problematic.

"The floods this time have been very severe as the rhinos have left the sanctuary and have been spotted in the locality. I am thankful to the people living in the sanctuary for providing food to the rhinos as they provided food to the rhinos," he added.

A total of 56,71,018 people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods since May 22, the state government said.

As many as 102 people have died due to floods and 615 relief camps have been set up, according to the state government.

A total of 132 animals at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have died due to floods related incidents. (ANI)

