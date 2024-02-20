Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 20 (ANI): In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, recovered five soap cases (60 g) of Heroin, worth Rs 42,00,000, in General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near play ground, Aizawl and apprehended one individual on Monday. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, the Anti Narcotics Squad, and Aizawl based on specific information.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, on February 19, 2024 for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', has continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking.

In a separate recovery on February 17, Assam Rifles along with Customs Preventive Force (Mizoram) recovered 114 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs 63.84 Lakhs in general area Mualkawi, Champhai District, Mizoram.

Earlier on February 15, Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered war like stores in Mizoram's Chaltlang Sairang road Aizawl. Assam Rifles recovered 165 Boxes (100 nos each) of Detonator (No 8) and 993 Centimeter of Safety Fuze.

On the same day Assam Rifles also recovered Gelatine Sticks -110 Nos, Ordinary detonator -100 Nos, small arms rounds of point 22 Rim fire, long Rifle Ball -50 Nos, 12 Gauge shot gun cartridge -20 Nos and Safety fuze -2.3 meter at Tuisih Village, Siaha District, Mizoram.

In a parallel operation Assam Rifles recovered Heroin no 4 from the general area Chanmari, Lunglei District of Mizoram. The forces recovered 16 soap cases of Heroin no.4, weighing 173.2 gm and costing approx Rs. 6.60 Lakhs and apprehended two individuals. (ANI)

