Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], January 1 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended an active cadre of Kachin Independence Army (T) (Non-Suspension of Operation group) faction from Tuilaphai village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Wednesday.

The troops also recovered two arms and live ammunition from his possession.

"Assam Rifles in Manipur apprehended an active cadre of KIA (T) (Non-SoO group) faction from Tuilaphai village in Churachandpur district on December 29. Recoveries included two M-16 rifles, live rounds, and other warlike stores," tweeted the official account of Assam Rifles. (ANI)

