Srikona (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Wednesday successfully concluded a nine-day National Integration Tour for children from remote schools under Operation SADBHAVANA from March 12 to March 20, 2024.

The Assam Rifles concluded the tour to Shillong, Guwahati and Tezpur, organized for children from remote schools in Cachar, Tamenglong and Noney districts of Assam and Manipur under Operation SADBHAVANA, stated an official release.

The closing ceremony took place at Assam Rifles Headquarters, Srikona, Assam, where 28 students accompanied by their teaching staff shared their enriching experiences from the journey.

Commencing from Srikona on March 12, 2024, the tour provided an opportunity for the participants to explore various culturally and scientifically significant sites such as Laitlum Canyon in Shillong, State Zoo, Museum, and Planetarium in Guwahati, as well as Aganigarh and Nameri National Park in Tezpur, further added the official release.

The primary aim of the tour was to broaden the horizons of youth from remote areas, enabling them to gain insights into the diverse cultures and scientific advancements of our nation.

Additionally, the tour sought to foster patriotism and nurture a sense of national pride among the students. (ANI)

