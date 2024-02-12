Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 12 (ANI): The 12th Tranche of Rozgar Mela was held on Monday and the event was organised pan India at 47 locations simultaneously.

Assam Rifles conducted the event in Nagaland and Mizoram. In Nagaland, the event was conducted at Assam Rifles Training Centre & School, Sukhovi. Selected individuals were handed over the appointment letters by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS, Ministry of MSME in the presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Brigadier Raman Sharma, DIG, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School.

From Nagaland state, 26 candidates were selected as part of this initiative this month which included candidates from Assam rifles, Postal service, Ministry of Railways and Food Corporation of India. In Mizoram, the event was organised by Assam Rifles in Aizawl on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Assam Rifles played a pivotal role in organizing the Rozgar Mela for the state of Mizoram and overseeing the event's venue coordination. In a special gesture, Minister of Law & Justice (Independent Charge) and Union Minister of State for Parliament Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal personally handed over appointment letters to 18 candidates of the postal service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the appointees across the nation through a virtual program before laying the foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Integrated Complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations on February 12. (ANI)

