Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], April 1 (ANI): Assam Rifles has foiled cross-border smuggling of gold biscuits at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi in Manipur, an official statement said on Friday.

The incident took place on March 30 when the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), based on specific input, recovered 10 suspected gold biscuits from a commuter travelling on a two wheeler at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi.

According to the statement, the gold biscuits were concealed in the commuter's shoes.

The individual was travelling from Moreh to Imphal.

The recovered gold biscuits weighed approximately 1,660 grams and were assessed to be worth Rs 1.01 crore.

The seized Gold Biscuits, along with the apprehended individual, were handed over to customs Department, Moreh for further investigation.

Earlier, Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) has foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at Haolenphai village near Border Pillar 76, Manipur's Moreh, the official said on Sunday.

The official further said that based on specific input, Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles on March 24 launched surveillance and mobile vehicle check post in the general area of Haolenphai village near border pillar 76, Moreh.

"The team observed a suspicious Kenbo bike coming from Myanmar side towards Indian Territory along with black colour polythene. On noticing security forces' presence, Kenbo bike riders immediately turned back the Kenbo bike with the intention to run away," he added. (ANI)

