Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 8 (ANI): Assam Rifles along with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) and Axis Bank have established the Sentinel Centre of Educational Excellence, Skilling and Awareness at Teliamura here on Friday.

The centre was opened as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to a statement.

The vision of the project is to provide a fully residential free-of-cost education and coaching facility endowed with concurrent wellness modules for children from underprivileged backgrounds for entry into niche colleges/universities after class 12.

An MoU to this effect was signed by DIG Assam Rifles (Agartala Sector), officials of Axis Bank and NIEDO at Agartala in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 2.

The inaugural ceremony for the commencement of classes was carried out by the Commandant of Assam Rifles Battalion at Teliamura Garrison today. (ANI)

