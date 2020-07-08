Imphal West (Manipur) [India], July 8 (ANI): A joint team of Assam Rifles and the police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Langthabal in Imphal West district on Tuesday, informed Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

According to a release, the joint team launched a search operation in the area on the basis of a specific input regarding concealed weapons and ammunition.

"Troops of Indian Army under the aegis of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Langthabal in Imphal West District of Manipur on July 7," read the release.

"During the detailed search the team recovered two packages containing one country made AK Rifle, one Point 32mm automatic Pistol with magazine, one 9mm carbine with two magazines, one Chinese hand grenade, 20 live rounds of assorted ammunition and two handheld radio sets," it added.

The recovered arms, ammunition and warlike stores were handed over to the Singjamei Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

