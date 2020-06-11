Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], June 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near Karongthel in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on June 10.

The troops recovered the huge cache in a joint operation launched by the two forces, as per an official release by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

The recovered arms included an SLR with the magazine, a Bolt Action Rifle with the magazine, three-point 32mm pistols, 3,910 rounds of assorted ammunition and a YESU Radio Set, the release said.

The recovered arms, ammunition and 'warlike stores' have been handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation.

The operation was part of ongoing Anti Extortion Operation undertaken by Assam Rifles to curb the illegal influx of contraband items in the state, the release further stated. (ANI)

