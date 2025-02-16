Champhai (Mizoram) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation apprehended two individuals and recovered 3,000 electric detonators and other accessories in Zokhawtar area of Champhai district.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of explosives and accessories in the general area Vokte Kai in Zokhawtar, Champhai district, Mizoram, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched a joint operation and apprehended two individuals and recovered 3,000 electric detonators, 700 metres cordtex and war like stores.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police, said the release.

Earlier on February 12, Assam Rifles and the Indian Army apprehended two cadres of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) and four active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on Wednesday in two separate operations in Manipur, officials said.

The crackdown was part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region, said Assam Rifles.

In the first operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search in the general area of Dingku Road, Imphal East district, based on intelligence about the presence of the cadres. The operation resulted in the apprehension of two cadres, who claimed allegiance to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) or PREPAK (PRO).

In a similar intelligence-based operation, the Indian Army and Manipur Police apprehended four cadres in the general area of Kameng Sabal Village, Imphal West District.

The operation also led to the recovery of five pistols, ammunition, and war-like stores. The apprehended cadres expressed their allegiance to Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) or KCP (PWG). (ANI)

