Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Assam Rifles neutralized a hardcore National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (K-YA) cadre in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 17.

The Assam Rifles along with police neutralized the hardcore cadre in the general area Wakka, Longding district.

The troops also recovered arms and ammunition from the gunned down individual.

A Lathode gun with three live rounds, one .32 pistol, and one Chinese hand grenade were recovered, according to Assam Rifles. (ANI)

