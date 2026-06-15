India News | Assam Rifles Organises Blood Donation Drive in Tripura to Mark World Blood Donor Day

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 15 (ANI): Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Kailashahar Blood Donors Association, organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at Bhagat Singh Auditorium, Kailashahar in Tripura.

According to a press release, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both civilians and troops of Assam Rifles, who voluntarily donated blood. The camp aimed to promote awareness regarding the importance of voluntary blood donation and encourage community participation in saving lives.

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Megha Jain, District Magistrate of Unakoti District, also visited the camp and interacted with the donors, appreciating their selfless contribution towards society.

Through such initiatives, Assam Rifles continues to foster strong civil-military relations and remains committed to serving the people beyond its operational responsibilities, embodying the spirit of selfless service and nation-building.

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Celebrated worldwide on June 14, World Blood Donor Day acknowledges the invaluable contributions of voluntary blood donors, whose generosity strengthens public health systems and saves countless lives.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos on Sunday successfully conducted a joint operation in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi, Kakching District in Manipur, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of war-like stores and military equipment.

The Assam Rifles posted on X, asserting that the operation dealt a significant blow to insurgent elements operating in the region and underscored the commitment of the security forces towards maintaining peace and security.

"Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos successfully conducted a joint operation in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi, Kakching District, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of war-like stores and military equipment. The operation dealt a significant blow to insurgent elements operating in the region and underscored the commitment of the security forces towards maintaining peace and security," it posted.

The recoveries included one .32 pistol (USA-made) with four rounds, two SBBL guns, two detonators, ammunition comprising 17 AK rounds, 18 SLR rounds, 29 rounds of .303 ammunition and three INSAS rounds, alongwith a striker spring, two tear smoke shells, 12 KCP logo stickers and one bipod. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)