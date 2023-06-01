Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], June 1 (ANI): Assam Rifles conducted a Mega Medical Camp in various locations across Kangpokpi district on Thursday.

"The entire district has been gripped by a severe law and order situation and violence. Due to the adverse security situation, the locals were deprived of preventive and curative medical care for over three weeks and have been longing for requisite medical care and relief for a while," the official statement read.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation and the importance of providing medical aid to those in need, Assam Rifles, in coordination with DGAR (Directorate General Assam Rifles) and the Civil Administration, organized this mega Medical camp.

This camp successfully catered to the medical requirements of approximately 2300 locals, encompassing women and children.

A team of doctors, including specialists such as anaesthesiologists, gynaecologists, paediatricians, and medical specialists attended to their medical ailments earnestly.

The local populace expressed profound gratitude towards Assam Rifles for their noble and timely initiative during these distressing times. (ANI)

