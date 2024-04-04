Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Assam Rifles paid tribute to late Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army's Assam regiment at Tlangnuam in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Subedar Thanseia passed away at the age of 102 on March 31 in Aizawl after a brief illness.

The World War II veteran of the Battle of Kohima had a glorious military career of 28 years, according to the official press release of Assam Rifles.

"Upon retiring, Thanseia worked as Tlangnuam Village Council President. He also actively participated in veteran affairs and educational initiatives for his locality. He was felicitated for his efforts by Assam Rifles during the ESM Rally at Aizawl in 2022. As a mark of respect, Assam Rifles laid wreaths on behalf of Director General Assam Rifles and paid tribute to the braveheart," reads the release.

The family held a prayer ceremony on April 3, wherein ex-servicemen and serving soldiers of the Assam Rifles gathered to pray for the departed soul.

According to the Ministry of Defence's official release, Subedar Thanseia belonged to the state of Mizoram. His remarkable life was defined by his valour at the Battle of Kohima, a crucial confrontation in World War II, and his significant role in establishing the legacy of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami.

His actions at Kohima, against formidable odds, contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, marking a turning point in the conflict in the East. Throughout his service, Subedar Thanseia demonstrated a commitment to the nation that went beyond the call of duty, earning him a revered place in the annals of India's military history, stated the press release.

After his retirement, Subedar Thanseia continued to inspire with his dedication to the community and country, actively participating in veteran affairs and educational initiatives. His life after service was as impactful, fostering a spirit of patriotism and resilience in younger generations, the release said.

The release further said the tribute to Subedar Thanseia witnessed an overwhelming turnout from the Army and civil fraternities, including comrades from the Assam Regiment, who came together to pay their respects.His legacy leaves an indelible mark on the Indian Army, the Assam Regiment and the people of the North East, reminding us of the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the quest for peace and freedom. Subedar Thanseia's story is not just a testament to the past but a continuing source of inspiration for the future, honouring the legacy of all Indian soldiers who have served with distinction, said the release.

In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, we are reminded of the courage and determination of those who have served before us, their stories shaping the foundation of our present and future. His memory will live on, a guiding light for generations to come, embodying the spirit of service and sacrifice that defines the best of humanity. (ANI)

