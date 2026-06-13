India News | Assam Rifles, Police Recover Major Cache of War-like Stores in Manipur's Kakching

Kakching (Manipur) [India], June 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos successfully conducted a joint operation in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi, Kakching District in Manipur, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of war-like stores and military equipment.

The Assam Rifles posted on X, asserting that the operation dealt a significant blow to insurgent elements operating in the region and underscored the commitment of the security forces towards maintaining peace and security.

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"#AssamRifles and Thoubal Police Commandos successfully conducted a joint operation in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi, Kakching District, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of war-like stores and military equipment. The operation dealt a significant blow to insurgent elements operating in the region and underscored the commitment of the security forces towards maintaining peace and security," it posted.

The recoveries included one .32 pistol (USA-made) with four rounds, two SBBL guns, two detonators, ammunition comprising 17 AK rounds, 18 SLR rounds, 29 rounds of .303 ammunition and three INSAS rounds, alongwith a striker spring, two tear smoke shells, 12 KCP logo stickers and one bipod.

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"The recoveries included one .32 pistol (USA-made) with four rounds, two SBBL guns, two detonators, ammunition comprising 17 AK rounds, 18 SLR rounds, 29 rounds of .303 ammunition and three INSAS rounds, alongwith a striker spring, two tear smoke shells, 12 KCP logo stickers and one bipod," the Assam Rifles said.

The recovered weaponry, ammunition and stores have been handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

It further stated that security equipment recovered during the operation included 12 bulletproof plates, two bulletproof fibre plates, two helmets, one bulletproof jacket, 60 combat shirts, 57 combat pants, two combat jackets, 18 combat caps, eight pairs of combat shoes, 23 combat belts and one MP-5 sling.

"The recovered weaponry, ammunition and stores have been handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings," Assam Rifles said.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was launched in the Horei Kaphung Hills (Lower Leishan Ridge), during which eight persons were detained and disarmed.

During the operation, around a dozen armed persons were spotted atop the hills. While some managed to flee, eight persons were detained, disarmed, and subsequently released with a stern warning not to enter the hill areas or carry weapons, as such activities are prohibited.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores was recovered from unauthorised bunkers located on the hilltop. Security forces reiterated their commitment to continue such operations to safeguard affected communities and villages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)