Zokhawthar (Mizoram) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles and officials of the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai district in Mizoram recovered a consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 22,78,400 during a search operation in the general area of Zokhawthar, officials said on Monday.

The seized items include 14 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, 12 cases of liquor, 60 cases of foreign-origin Korean Soju and 34 cases of Beer worth Rs 22.78 Lakh in the general area of Zokhawthar Champhai on February 19, according to an official press release from HQ IGAR (EAST) The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force based on "specific information".

The entire consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings, the statement added. The statement added that the ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, it said. (ANI)

