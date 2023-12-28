Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Assam Rifles Battalion, in a joint operation with Assam police, apprehended two drug peddlers along with Brown Sugar worth around Rs 9.70 lakh from Assam's Patharkandi area.

According to officials, the seizure was made on December 26 (Tuesday).

"Assam Rifles and police representatives from Baraigram Watch Post, Patharkandi Police Station, launched a joint operation based on credible information about drug sales and apprehended drug peddlers along with 23.7 gm of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 9,70,000 from the general area of Nagaria Village under Baraigram Watch Post, Patharkandi Police Station, Assam," Assam Rifles stated.

The apprehended individuals and seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. Assam Rifles has demonstrated its commitment to a drug-free society.

On November 28, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati arrested two persons involved in the supply of methamphetamine from Manipur to West Bengal.

"Based on reliable input and further continuous surveillance on the ground, the Guwahati Zonal unit successfully identified and cracked down on one inter-state syndicate or network involved in the supply of methamphetamine from Moreh (Manipur) to Cooch Behar (West Bengal)," the NCB said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahish of Imphal West (Manipur) and Hafiz Anish of Imphal West (Manipur).

Accordingly, the Guwahati Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Guwahati Railway Station on the morning of November 28, while they were proceeding towards Cooch Behar (West Bengal) in a Rajdhani train.

"On search, the NCB Guwahati team seized 9.669 kg of methamphetamine from their possession," the NCB added. The seized methamphetamine was packed in plastic packets concealed in cloth and blankets and kept hidden in hand baggage," the NCB added.

"The source of the contraband was traced to Moreh, Manipur and the destination was Cooch Behar, West Bengal, it said. (ANI)

