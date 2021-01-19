Aizawl, Jan 19 (PTI) The Assam Rifles has seized heroin worth Rs 48 lakh and apprehended a woman peddler from near the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an official of the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles and state Excise and Narcotics Department intercepted the accused at Zote village in the district on Monday, the official said.

The heroin was concealed in soap cases, he said, adding that the contraband was worth Rs 48 lakh in the local market.

The accused was handed over to the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials, he added.

