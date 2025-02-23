Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, along with the Customs Department, seized 2286.9 kg of marijuana from the Vijayanagar area in West Tripura district on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team executed the operation with efficiency and coordination, striking a significant blow to smuggling networks in the region, said officials.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 10.29 crores in the international market. The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals. The seized contraband and apprehended individuals were handed over to authorities for further legal action.

The successful interdiction is part of the ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles to counter illegal activities along the border areas and ensure national security.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 42.5 lakh in Mizoram's Chhungte area, said Assam Rifles.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched an area domination patrol towards Ruantlang on February 22 and discovered 1,250 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes hidden in a jungle.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat illicit trade in the region.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police recovered a large cache of narcotics from the general area of Vangkai, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, on February 18.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces intercepted a consignment and seized 7.1 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 3.1 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine, with an estimated market value of Rs71.15 crore.

One individual, identified as Vanlalruaia (59), a resident of Chhinga Veng, Aizawl, was apprehended in connection with the seizure. The arrested individual and the recovered contraband were handed over to the Zokhawthar Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

