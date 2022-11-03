Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 3 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized a large quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the New Zotlang area.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarettes is Rs 2.47 crore.

"The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the Zotlang area. The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 2,47,00,000. The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings," the official said.

The ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

